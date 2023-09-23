Former Minnesota Congressman Arlen Erdahl dies at 92

MINNEAPOLIS — Arlen Erdahl, who represented Minnesota's First Congressional District between 1979 and 1983, died on Thursday at the age of 92.

Erdahl had a long journey with Alzheimer's, and was surrounded by his family when he died.

Born in Blue Earth, he was an accomplished athlete in college and served in the U.S. Army. After serving as state representative for Faribault County between 1963 and 1970, and as Minnesota's Secretary of State between 1971 and 1975, he succeeded Al Quie and represented the First Congressional District for four years.

During his time he called himself a "fiscal conservative with a social conscience," and prioritized agriculture, foreign affairs, and the environment.

He lost reelection in 1982 but continued his role in government; George HW Bush appointed him as the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Affairs and Energy Emergencies in the U.S. Department of Energy.

Erdahl married Ellen Syrdal in 1958 and raised six children.

Services will be on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in south Minneapolis, and he will be interred at Oaklawn Cemetery in Northfield.