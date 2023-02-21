Are you OK? How do you know if you're not?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Checking in on your mental health starts with a simple question, and it's one therapists hope people pause to reflect on as life's stressors pile up.

Maybe you've asked this yourself: "How do I know if I'm OK?" The key is recognizing you're in a rough patch, and knowing how to get out of it.

Looking inward might seem easy, but what you find might not be.

"To really state that we're not OK, for some people it's a form of losing control," licensed independent clinical social worker Seinah Isaacs said. "You have baseline at which you would operate daily and you go about your everyday activities, and you're leading a healthy lifestyle. But when things start to change, that's when we question ourselves: Are we OK?"

Lifestyle changes that would indicate you're struggling mentally include:

* Losing interest in hobbies or activities you enjoy

* Sleep pattern changes, either too much or not enough

* Taking more risks

* Increase in substance abuse

* Loss of energy for your job

* Isolating, not socializing

"You don't go out like you used to, you don't have the energy for work, you're isolating, you're not attending social functioning," Isaacs said.

So how do you know whether it's a tough patch or if you're not actually OK? Isaacs said the tell may be if it's over an extended period of time, rather than just a one- or two-day thing.

So say you're not OK. What then? Some recommend forms of exercise, others just a simple walk.

"Even if we move and leave the house, we come in contact with other people, and exercise has a positive impact on our brain health," Isaacs said.

Exercising fights off depression by releasing endorphins in the brain, while also taking your mind off what's stressing you.

Other tips for feeling better include:

* Eating a healthy diet

* Relaxation techniques, like a bath

* Exposure to sunlight

* Socializing

When nothing seems to be working, that's when it's time to contact a professional.

"Mental health is wealth. Ask for help. Do not be embarrassed. Do not be ashamed," Isaacs said.

If you're worried a loved one is not OK and you want to help, Isaacs says to be genuine and let them know you're an ally. Seek to understand them and ask how you can be of support.