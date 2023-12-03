Watch CBS News
Arboretum's AppleHouse embraces winter magic with Holiday Boutique

By Beret Leone

/ CBS Minnesota

Arboretum's AppleHouse embraces winter magic
Arboretum's AppleHouse embraces winter magic 00:57

VICTORIA, Minn. — The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum AppleHouse is embracing the magic of the winter season. 

The AppleHouse, which is just 1.5 miles west of the arboretum, is probably most well-known as being the birthplace of the Honeycrisp apple. It's been a prime spot for apple picking for decades. But in the last decade, it's also become known for its Holiday Boutique. 

READ MORE: How do Minnesota apples get from the orchard to the store?

In November, the AppleHouse transforms into a cozy gift shop offering a variety of items, from unique gifts to locally produced goodies, toys, clothes and more. 

raw-sun-sot-vo-apple-house-holiday-120323-mendoza.jpg
WCCO

"We really curate this store and the gift and garden store at the main arboretum with surprising items," Sarah Jackson with the arboretum said. "Things you're not going to see everywhere. There's just something about walking through here. Everybody says this, you just find things unexpected that are just right for that special person." 

All proceeds from the AppleHouse Holiday Boutique go towards the arboretum. It's open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Dec. 6. 

Beret Leone
web-beret-leone.jpg

Beret Leone is a native Minnesotan who joined the WCCO team as a reporter in September 2022 - and she's thrilled be back home in the Twin Cities! Beret grew up in Chaska and graduated from Bethel University.

First published on December 3, 2023 / 5:55 PM CST

First published on December 3, 2023 / 5:55 PM CST

