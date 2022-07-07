Applications open for post-9/11 veterans to receive bonus check

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota veterans who served after 9/11 can now apply for a one-time bonus check thanks to a bill that passed during the 2022 legislative session.

The bonus program includes nearly $25 million for service bonuses for post-9/11 era veterans and Gold Star Families.

"Our service members and their families make incredible sacrifices to preserve the safety and freedom of our state, nation, and world," Walz said. "This bonus recognizes the service and sacrifices our heroes who answered the call to protect all of us.

There are three payment tiers of $600, $1,200, and $2,000 depending on the level of service and honors. Those who served between Sept. 11, 2001 and Aug. 30, 2021 are eligible to apply.

If a veteran provided honorable service and did not receive an Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, or Afghanistan Campaign Medal, they are eligible for $600. If they did receive one of the medals, they can get $1,200.

Families of those who served between Sept. 11, 2001 and Aug. 30, 2021 and died during that time as a result of a service-related injury can receive $2,000.

The application period will continue until June 30, 2024 or until the funds run out.

To learn more or apply, click here.