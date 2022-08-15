Apple Valley police search for shooter who wounded man in trailer park
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. – Police are looking for the shooter who injured a man Sunday afternoon in an Apple Valley trailer park.
Officers were called to the 13000 block of Pennock Avenue at about 12:48 p.m. after a 36-year-old man was shot, and the man who shot him had fled the area on foot.
The victim had been driven to a local hospital by a relative before officers arrived. Police say the shooter and the victim "knew each other and it is not believed the general public is in danger."
