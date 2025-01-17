Apple Valley standoff ends with suspect surrendering with self-inflicted injuries, police say

Minnesota faces possible $5 billion deficit, and more headlines

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — A man is in custody after police say he broke into the home of a woman in Apple Valley who had a domestic abuse-related restraining order against him, leading to an hourslong standoff.

Police say officers were first called to the home just south of the Minnesota Zoo off Everest Avenue just after 8 p.m. after a girl called 911 to report an armed male relative had illegally entered the home and was threatening a woman inside.

The caller, the woman and her boyfriend were able to flee the house safely, but the suspect remained.

A SWAT team was called, and police say "negotiators contacted the male who indicated he would kill officers, was armed, and wanted officers to shoot him."

The suspect, who police say was "armed with a knife and other unidentified objects," surrendered about four hours later with "self-inflicted injuries to his arms."

Police say he is still in an area hospital and will be jailed after being released.

Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.



If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.