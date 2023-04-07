Watch CBS News
Local News

"Anything but normal": 2023 has Minnehaha Falls back in business following drought

By Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnehaha Falls back in business following drought
Minnehaha Falls back in business following drought 02:00

MINNEAPOLIS -- Six months after Minnehaha Falls was reduced to a dribble, the Twin Cities landmark is back flowing freely.

In October, Hennepin County entered the "Extreme Drought" stages for the first time since the designation was created. By the end of the year, Lake Minnetonka was at an 8.5-inch deficit.

While the creek is moving once more, the watershed as a whole is still operating at a 5-inch deficit. It's a balance between two extremes, say water experts.

c2a41ccd90219e849474186033f4049e-8.jpg
Minnehaha Falls CBS

"To go from one drastic condition, whether it's drought or flooding, and then have the opposite happen... It's a sign of zooming out climate change," said Tiffany Schaufler of the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District.

With additional snow melt and rain this spring, the watershed could reach a normal state by early June, Schaufler says.

"So far, 2023 has been anything but normal," she said. "But a little extra would be helpful. We also don't want too much extra... As a water manager, it's like, can we just have a normal year? But normalness seems to be changing constantly."

Adam Duxter
web-adam-duxter.jpg

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 6:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.