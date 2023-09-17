Antonio Wright acquitted on all charges in St. Paul triple shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man has been acquitted on all counts in connection with a triple homicide in St. Paul that occurred a year ago.

According to court records, a judge found 42-year-old Antonio Wright not guilty on all counts Friday. He had been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted second-degree murder.

The shooting occurred Sept. 4, 2022, on the 900 block of Case Avenue East in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Three people — Maisha Spaulding, 44, Cory Freeman, 42, and Angelica Gonzales, 33 — were killed and two others were injured.