Anton Lazzaro sentenced to 21 years in prison for sex trafficking underage girls

Former GOP operative Anton Lazzaro guilty on all charges

MINNEAPOLIS -- Anton Lazzaro, a former GOP operative in Minnesota, has been sentenced to 21 years in prison in a sex trafficking case.

Lazzaro, 32, was sentenced in federal court in Minneapolis Wednesday morning. He will serve supervised release for five years following his prison sentence, which includes several conditions.

In late March, a jury found Lazzaro guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors and five counts of sex trafficking of minors.

Federal prosecutors said Lazzaro paid teenagers for sex with money and gifts. He admitted to having sex with them, but denied recruiting them.

Lazzaro's indictment touched off a political firestorm in the Republican Party of Minnesota. He had donated roughly $190,000 to Minnesota Republicans.

FBI agents raided Lazzaro's downtown Minneapolis condo in December 2020. Inside his $875,000 place at the luxury Ivy high rise, investigators seized nearly $400,000 in cash, along with foreign currency and bars believed to be gold. They found a GPS tracker, thumb drives, laptops, tablets, and more than a dozen cell phones. Agents also confiscated his Ferrari.

By all accounts, Lazzaro was living large until the raid, which was linked to allegations of sex trafficking minors. His social media shows pictures with high-ranking politicians. Flashy cars, cash and private planes are splashed across his accounts.

This is a developing story, so check back for more.