Anthony Wicklace Accused Of Assaulting Woman After She Refused His Advances

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- A St. Paul man is accused of shocking a woman with a stun gun after she refused his sexual advances while he was driving her home.

Twenty-year-old Anthony Wicklace is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to court documents filed in Ramsey County Tuesday.

A criminal complaint states the woman said a man -- later identified as Wicklace -- picked her up in St. Paul after she was removed from a nearby address by police. She did not know Wicklace when he pulled up.

The woman asked Wicklace to take her to her father's house in Mahomedi. The complaint alleges that on the way, Wicklace offered the woman money in exchange for sexual favors, then started masturbating as he was driving.

The woman said she repeatedly refused Wicklace's advances, and that Wicklace started driving more aggressively after she did so. She said he drove into a White Bear Lake neighborhood and tried to push her out of the car before hitting her with a stun gun in the back.

The complaint states she had a "taser prong" in her shirt, as well as two blood spots.

The woman told police Wicklace tried to stun her again, but "no shock was emitted." She also said he tried to hit her with the car door, and drove off once she was out of the vehicle. She memorized his license plate, which police used to identify the driver as Wicklace.

An officer noticed the woman waving for help, and after she told him of the alleged assault, officers went to Wicklace's home to arrest him.

They searched his vehicle, finding a stun gun, pepper spray and body armor.

The complaint states Wicklace declined to speak with police.