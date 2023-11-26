Anthony Edwards scores 24 points, Timberwolves rout Grizzlies 119-97

Anthony Edwards scored 24 points, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mike Conley each had 18 and the Minnesota Timberwolves routed the Memphis Grizzlies 119-97 on Sunday.

Rudy Gobert added 13 points to help the Timberwolves win for the fourth time in the last five games. Conley added a season-high 10 assists and was 6 of 9 from 3-point range.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 18 points, while Santi Aldama finished with 14. Desmond Bane scored 13 points, but was 5 of 16 from the field as Memphis lost its fourth straight dropped to 0-8 at home.

The Timberwolves sit atop the Western Conference standings, while Memphis was struggling to stay out of the conference cellar, trying to maintain any competitiveness as it deals with injuries and the 25-game suspension of Ja Morant.

The Timberwolves were dominant in the first half as Minnesota was still shooting 60% from the field overall and 6 of 10 from outside the arc midway through the second quarter. With Memphis shooting under 40%, including 2 of 19 from 3-point range, the Timberwolves' lead reached 20 before they carried 60-43 into the break.

Minnesota continued to maintain the advantage in the third quarter, eventually stretching it to 90-66 after three quarters. And that came with Towns and Gobert playing limited minutes in the period with foul troubles.

Memphis cut it to 102-90 midway through the third, but the Timberwolves rattled off eight straight points, including 3-pointers from Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to end any hopes of a Memphis comeback.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: Host Oklahoma City on Tuesday night in the NBA In-season Tournament.

Grizzlies: Host Utah on Wednesday night.