Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Anoka officials ask for help finding Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland, last seen leaving her home Tuesday

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Oct. 5, 2022
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Oct. 5, 2022 01:24

ANOKA, Minn. -- Officials in Anoka are asking for the public's help in finding a 45-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday afternoon.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland left her Columbus home on foot around 3:30 p.m. She was seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt.

Sutherland is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes.

jaclyn-sutherland.jpg
Anoka County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 5, 2022 / 4:57 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.