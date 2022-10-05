Anoka officials ask for help finding Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland, last seen leaving her home Tuesday
ANOKA, Minn. -- Officials in Anoka are asking for the public's help in finding a 45-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday afternoon.
The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland left her Columbus home on foot around 3:30 p.m. She was seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt.
Sutherland is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.