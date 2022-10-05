Anoka officials ask for help finding Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland, last seen leaving her home Tuesday

ANOKA, Minn. -- Officials in Anoka are asking for the public's help in finding a 45-year-old woman who was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday afternoon.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says Jaclyn Rachel Sutherland left her Columbus home on foot around 3:30 p.m. She was seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow shirt.

Sutherland is described as 5-foot-5 and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes.

Anoka County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.