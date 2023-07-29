Watch CBS News
Anoka man sentenced to over 6 years in jail for illegal possession of machine gun, meth

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 50-year-old Anoka man was sentenced to over six years in prison for illegally possessing a machine gun and meth, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger announced Friday.

Darrian Mitchell Nguyen pleaded guilty in March to one count each of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a machine gun.

Court documents say that the FBI received a tip from a confidential source, who said that Nguyen possessed explosive devices, firearms, and methamphetamine, and had shown interest in joining an anti-government group. The source said Nguyen kept these weapons in "secret" rooms built within his house.

The source said he owed Nguyen a debt because they lost Nguyen's drug money back in 2020. The source met up with Nguyen in July and, in an audio-recorded conversation, discussed settling the debt.

During a meeting in August, Nguyen sold the source roughly 7.1 grams of meth for $300.

Nguyen was sentenced to 77 months in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release.

