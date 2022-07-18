Anoka K-9 Bravo, who was shot while pursuing carjacker, set to retire

ANOKA, Minn. -- An Anoka Police Department K-9 who was shot last year while pursuing an alleged carjacker is preparing for retirement.

Bravo worked his last patrol shift Sunday and will officially retire Aug. 1, the department said.

"We are so proud of K-9 Bravo and Sgt. Jake Sorteberg for the honorable service they have provided to the Anoka community and police department for the past several years," the department said. "Bravo will be enjoying his well deserved retirement and rest at home with Sgt. Sorteberg and family."

Bravo was shot through the neck in February 2021 after a chase on Highway 65.

"I think of Bravo as a hero, absolutely. I do think Bravo nearly saved everyone's life that day," Sorteberg said at the time.

Bravo was treated at the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medical Center and returned to work three months after being shot. He served the Anoka Police Department for four years.