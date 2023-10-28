Anoka is preparing for a scarcely chilly Halloween

Things are getting cold in the Halloween capital

ANOKA, Minn. — Visitors from all over come to Anoka to celebrate Halloween in the, "Halloween Capital of the World."

As North Dakota native Cody Kapp exclaimed, "Halloween capital of the world! we just came down here to check it out? Never been here before. So far. It's a lot of fun. Good, good experience."

Karen Bastian from Andover thinks Halloween is almost like Christmas. "So we just love it. We come out every year and our kids do it and it's a blast," said Bastian.

The Halloween tradition started in Anoka just over 100-years-ago as the city was having problems with wayward youths.

"They were getting into trouble leading up to Halloween," explained Sara Given of the Anoka Historical Society. "Tipping over outhouses, breaking windows, that sort of thing. And so people were wondering what to do. And their solution was to come up with a festival, activities and a parade,' said Given.

This Halloween, the biggest concern is the temperature. But that's not stopping the fun.

"it is really cold but I'm still willing to dress up and freeze my butt off," laughed North Dakota resident Talena Sharp.

Jamie Bartlett from Andover thinks some people might have the tendency to overdress for the weather.

"I have so many clothes on," Bartlett explained. "I'm hot right now because I have pants and sweats and long sleeve shirt and because I didn't know if I was going to be outside, but now I'm going to be inside and I'm probably going to be hot a little bit, but it's fine."

Cody Kapp thinks that regardless of the cold temperatures, putting on our costumes is a necessary evil of Halloween. "It doesn't matter how cold it gets. Um, you get uncomfortable to dress up and have fun."