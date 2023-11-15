Thousands of Anoka-Hennepin School District educators to stage walkout Wednesday

ANOKA, Minn. — Thousands of educators in the Twin Cities are planning a walkout Wednesday.

More than 3,000 members of Anoka Hennepin Education Minnesota will be walking out at the end of their shifts at schools such as Anoka High School and Wilson Elementary School.

The move comes after educators in the Anoka-Hennepin School District have been working without a contract since June 30.

Anoka Hennepin Education Minnesota President Val Holthus says they have not yet reached an agreement with the district on salary, benefits, teacher shortages, or class sizes.

"So far, the district's offer of salary increases ignores historic investments in public education by the Legislature and will do nothing to remedy the educator shortage that's burning out teachers, and denying students the time and attention they deserve in smaller classes," Holthus said.

In a statement released last Thursday, school board officials said it's their goal to "improve terms and conditions for employees while working within tight budget parameters that maintain financial and operational stability for the district."

The school board says it has participated in six contract negotiations so far, with three more scheduled.