Anoka County to see worst of mosquito season for the metro area

Anoka County expected to have more mosquitos than any other metro county

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. -- This is likely our last weekend without our unofficial state bird -- the majestic mosquito. Experts say we'll be seeing the bloodsuckers by next week and the rainy weather won't help our pesky problem.

Allen Henry went to Anoka County, which is expected to see more mosquitoes than anywhere else in the metro.

Across Minnesota, that familiar smacking sound means spring has sprung.

"When they're out, it's a big deal, right? Because it kind of dictates what you can do outside. Really hasn't been that bad the past few years though," said Brannon Wells of Big Marine.

That's about to change though, as our incoming rain will give the pests a green light to come out and feast.

"The big factor this year is that we're no longer in drought conditions, so the water levels are overall higher, which means there's more habitat for mosquitos to reproduce," Alex Carlson with the Metro Mosquito Control District said. "And that means when the rain does come, we're gonna see more mosquito eggs hatch, which means more mosquitos are going to be out and about. So it's definitely going to be worse than the last two years."

The Metro Mosquito Control District says Anoka County's acres of lakes and wetlands are perfect breeding grounds for the bloodsuckers.

"You'll avoid certain areas, you know, if you want to have an enjoyable evening outside and the bugs are too bad it's Iike, well, you gotta eat inside. But you learn to kinda deal with it," said Aaron Trost of Cannon Falls.

Crews with Metropolitan Mosquito Control District have already been at work.

"So our field staff has been out for the past couple weeks, finding mosquito larvae. Where we find it in the water that meets a certain threshold, we'll come back with helicopters for some of the larger sites and apply the control materials to the water," Carlson said.

And if that doesn't work, there's always the tried and true method.

"I'll let them kinda get a little blood and then I'll just give 'em the old swack and try to take one out at time," said Jonathon Neische of Blaine.

The MMCD says every inch of rain we get from here on out will cause more mosquitos to hatch.

The first adult mosquitoes, the really annoying ones, are expected to arrive next week and increase through May.