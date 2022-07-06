Anoka County police dog involved in bite incident

ISANTI, Minn. -- The Isanti Police Department is investigating after the Anoka County Sheriff's Office's K-9, Bubba, was involved in an off-duty bite incident last week.

The ACSO will also be conducting an administrative investigation regarding the incident. The sheriff's office says it will review its K-9 program policies, training and practices to ensure it is fulfilling its commitments to the community.

As part of its review, the ACSO will work with the K-9 training provider to assess the incident.

The sheriff's office says it is working with the victim and family involved in the matter.