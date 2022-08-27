Ann Kim to be featured in Netflix's "Chef's Table: Pizza"

Could pickle pizza be the fair's most unique new food?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans love Ann Kim's pizza. Soon the rest of America will see why.

The James Beard Award-winning restaurateur behind Young Joni, Hello Pizza and Pizzeria Lola is being featured in Netflix's "Chef's Table: Pizza," which is set to release on Sept. 7.

Kim will be one of six chefs profiled in the latest iteration of the docuseries, which brings a poetic lens to the stories of culinary masters and their craft.

"Words cannot appropriately express the immense gratitude I have for the incredible people involved in this creating this episode," Kim wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for sharing my story. Honored to be a part of this season with individuals that I admire and respect and continue to be a source of inspiration for me."

In the trailer, which was released this week, Kim is portrayed as a chef who refused to stay in her lane, unapologetically serving bold and spicy flavors to Minnesotans.

Some of those flavors are linked to her Korean heritage. Kim came to Minnesota from Korea when she was 4 years old and grew up watching her mom cook in their Apple Valley home.

After getting going to college on the East Coast and working as an actor, Kim turned to opening restaurants, and rest is history. In her culinary journey, Kim explores flavors and concepts from around the world, including the Midwest.

Her fourth restaurant, Sooki & Mimi, opened in Minneapolis' Uptown last year. It's her only restaurant, so far, that isn't connected to pizza.

In 2019, Kim won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Midwest, the highest local culinary honor.