Animal Humane Society sees twice as many pets turned in over the long holiday weekend

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fireworks may be fun for humans, but scary for many pets. The Animal Humane Society says it was a busy weekend for them as twice as many animals were turned in compared to this time last year.

There were 74 stray or abandoned dogs and cats turned over to one of the three Animal Humane Society sites over the long holiday weekend.

"That's a lot," said Astrid Roed, the shelter manager in Woodbury. She says two dogs were just turned in as recently as Wednesday morning.

"I think the holiday fireworks definitely do provide a scare for animals, so many animals," said Roed, "It can be dogs or cats, but dogs in particular they just get it once a year…it's so hard for them."

There are a couple things you can do to ensure you have a quick reunion with your pet if you lose it. First is make sure your pet has a collar and ID tag, and second, get your pet micro chipped.

"We do check for the collar and ID tag, we do check for the microchip, if we find any of that we start making phone calls," said Roed.

Teaching best prevention practices is just as important to the Animal Humane Society as it is to make those pet and owner reunions.

The Animal Humane Society updates their website with all the strays in their care every day, so you can check online if they have your lost pet.

"We reunited 11 animals since last week at this site alone and 22 across all 3 sites," said Roed.