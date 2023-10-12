Watch CBS News
Angler breaks 53-year-old state record for largest coho salmon

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — Wildlife officials say a state record for biggest coho salmon that stood for more than half a century has been broken.

David Cichosz caught the record salmon while on a charter fishing trip on Lake Superior with his wife in September, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. It weighed 10 pounds, 14 ounces.

"Once the fish broke the surface, I could tell by our captain's response that we had a big fish," Cichosz said. "I am thankful for the record but at the end of the day, I am happy to just share the joy of fishing with new friends and fellow [anglers] and to be on the lake with my wife."

The previous record was set in 1970. According to the DNR, coho salmon average about 1.5 to 3 pounds. They are also known as silver salmon.

First published on October 12, 2023 / 5:09 PM

