Angler breaks 53-year-old state record for largest coho salmon

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — Wildlife officials say a state record for biggest coho salmon that stood for more than half a century has been broken.

David Cichosz caught the record salmon while on a charter fishing trip on Lake Superior with his wife in September, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. It weighed 10 pounds, 14 ounces.

Minnesota DNR/WCCO

"Once the fish broke the surface, I could tell by our captain's response that we had a big fish," Cichosz said. "I am thankful for the record but at the end of the day, I am happy to just share the joy of fishing with new friends and fellow [anglers] and to be on the lake with my wife."

The previous record was set in 1970. According to the DNR, coho salmon average about 1.5 to 3 pounds. They are also known as silver salmon.