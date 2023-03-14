Watch CBS News
Angler battles hard to catch massive northern pike, tying Minnesota record

MILLE LACS COUNTY, Minn. – A battle on the ice in northern Minnesota ended with a catch big enough to tie a state record. 

It all started with a fishing trip to Mille Lacs in late January, when Brad Lila caught and released a northern pike that measured 46.25 inches.  

brad-lila-ties-minnesota-northern-pike-record.jpg
Brad Lila

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says that ties the state's current catch-and-release record. 

It took about 30 minutes and some help to get the fish through the ice. 

March 13, 2023

