Angie Craig seeks public comment on long delays in mail deliveries in south metro

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig wants to know what's causing days-long delays in mail delivery in the Twin Cities' southern suburbs.

Craig sent U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy a letter last month saying she was frustrated with reports that her constituents regularly go up to four days without mail. Craig represents Dakota, Scott, Goodhue and Wabasha counties as well as parts of Rice and Washington counties.

She said she wrote to the postal service in early November about mail delays in Lakeville and followed up with a phone call on Dec. 8. Constituents continue to complain despite pledges that a route wouldn't go underserved for more than a day, Craig said.

Craig has since launched an online survey in response to continued USPS delays. She'll be collecting responses until next Friday and then sending your feedback to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

"My constituents need to get their mail on time, no exceptions. I wrote to Postmaster General DeJoy a month ago expressing my concern with delays across the Second District, and I have still not heard back from him. That is unacceptable," Craig said. "I'm launching this survey today to gauge the extent of the postal issues in my district and will take their stories directly to the Postmaster General. It's time we see accountability and improved service."

Click here for more information; the survey will be posted Thursday.