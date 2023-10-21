Andover home uninhabitable following morning fire

ANDOVER, Minn. -- Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed a north metro home early Saturday morning.

The Andover Fire Department says it responded to a dwelling fire on the 3500 block of 142nd Lane Northwest around 8:14 a.m. The Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View, Anoka-Champlin, Ramsey, Oak Grove and Coon Rapids fire departments assisted in extinguishing the flames.

Crews responding to a house fire on the 3500 block of 142nd Lane Northwest in Andover WCCO

The fire appeared to have started in a garage and traveled through the attic and to adjacent cars in the driveway, according to Andover Fire Chief Dennis Jones.

No injuries were reported in the fire and the home has been declared uninhabitable.