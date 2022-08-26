Watch CBS News
Amtrak train stopped near St. Cloud due to trespasser incident

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Amtrak says one of its trains has been stopped near St. Cloud Friday due to a trespasser incident.

According to Amtrak, it's the Empire Builder Train 8 that departed Seattle, Washington on Wednesday. It's stopped east of St. Cloud.

Police activity from the incident prompted the stop. 

Details are limited, so check back for more. 

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

August 26, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

