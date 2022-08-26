Amtrak train stopped near St. Cloud due to trespasser incident
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Amtrak says one of its trains has been stopped near St. Cloud Friday due to a trespasser incident.
According to Amtrak, it's the Empire Builder Train 8 that departed Seattle, Washington on Wednesday. It's stopped east of St. Cloud.
Police activity from the incident prompted the stop.
Details are limited, so check back for more.
