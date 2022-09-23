Amount of COVID-19 RNA found in metro wastewater is decreasing

Good Question: How do they test wastewater for diseases?

MINNEAPOLIS -- According to the Metropolitan Council, the amount of COVID-19 RNA found in the metro's wastewater is decreasing.

This is in contrast to last week, which saw a 36% increase in the amount of viral RNA found in wastewater.

Among the RNA found in wastewater between Sept. 13 and Sept. 19, the SARS-CoV-2 variant BA.5 is the most dominant. This variant alone accounts for 90% of the viral RNA entering the metro.

Variants BA.4 and BA.2 represent 7% and 1% respectively of the total viral RNA load this week.

BA.2.75, which is dubbed one of the most contagious and concerning variants by the World Health Organization, accounted for 1% of the viral RNA in the metro's wastewater.