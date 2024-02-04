American Swedish Institute opens interactive family gallery in collaboration with Hope Academy

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a big weekend at the American Swedish Institute — three new galleries are now open to the public.

One of those galleries is an interactive family gallery centered around Minnesota great outdoors.

From the life sized paintings of our state bird, moose and bison, to lake sounds, you'll be transported right into Minnesota nature.

This family gallery is an immersive and interactive experience for ASI's youngest visitors, with puppets, reading nooks, puzzles and more.

Fifth graders from Hope Academy collaborated with the artist to make it all happen.

ASI's exhibition manager tells WCCO that community and collaboration is at the center of it all.

"It's really at the heart of a lot of what we do here at ASI. Our mission is to be a gathering place for all people and to meet around things you see here around art and different topics," said Erin Stromgren, Exhibitions Manager at ASI.

The other two exhibits, Artic Highways: Unbounded Indigenous People and Mygration, are on display until May 26.

Nature's Story Family Gallery Experience will be at ASI indefinitely.