AMBER Alert: Shannon Yusef Ingram, 2, believed to be taken by non-custodial father

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Authorities issued an AMBER Alert Sunday night for a missing 2-year-old boy they believe was taken by a non-custodial father.

Shannon Yusef Ingram was last seen wearing a blue Baby Shark hoodie, gray jeans and blue slip-on shoes. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Shannon Yusef Ingram, 2, was last seen wearing a blue Baby Shark hoodie, gray jeans and blue slip-on shoes. BCA

The suspect, Shannon Dawayne Ingram, 30 is described as a Black man with dreads, a beard, brown eyes and a royal blue-colored hoodie. He is around 5'10 and weighs 220 pounds.

A vehicle associated with the incident was located at the 100 block of Ruth Street North.

The Apple Valley Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the child to contact the Dakota County Communication Center at 651-311-2323 or call 911.