Amber Alert issued in western Wisconsin for 15-year-old Kryssy King

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Minn. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin are looking for a missing and endangered 15-year-old girl.

Kryssy King was last seen at her house in Holcombe, Wisconsin around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Police say Kryssy is 5'3" and 150 pounds with long blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a small scar on her nose and left shoulder.

Chippewa County Sheriff's Office

Authorities believe Kryssy is traveling with Trevor Blackburn, 22. Blackburn is described as a white man with brown hair and a tattoo of a name on his chest and a heart tattoo on his inner forearm. It is unknown what vehicle they may be traveling in.

The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office asks for anyone with information on Kryssy or Blackburn's location to call them at 715-726-7700.