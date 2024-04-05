Oakdale police looking for public's help finding Alycia Hofkes, missing from treatment facility

OAKDALE, Minn. — Officials in Oakdale are asking for the public's help in looking for a woman who left a treatment facility in Hudson, Wisconsin in late February.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Alycia Sue Hofkes, 45, has not been seen since Feb. 24 when she left a treatment facility against medical advice. She has no cell phone, no car, and most likely, no money.

She is described as 5-foot-1 and weighs roughly 110 pounds. Her hair is blonde and shaved, and has hazel eyes, according to the BCA.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Anyone with information on Hofkes' whereabouts is asked to call Oakdale police at 651-738-1025.