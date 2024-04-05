Watch CBS News
Local News

Oakdale police looking for public's help finding Alycia Hofkes, missing from treatment facility

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 5, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of April 5, 2024 07:27

OAKDALE, Minn. — Officials in Oakdale are asking for the public's help in looking for a woman who left a treatment facility in Hudson, Wisconsin in late February.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Alycia Sue Hofkes, 45, has not been seen since Feb. 24 when she left a treatment facility against medical advice. She has no cell phone, no car, and most likely, no money.

She is described as 5-foot-1 and weighs roughly 110 pounds. Her hair is blonde and shaved, and has hazel eyes, according to the BCA.

alycia-hofkes.jpg
Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Anyone with information on Hofkes' whereabouts is asked to call Oakdale police at 651-738-1025.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on April 5, 2024 / 1:19 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.