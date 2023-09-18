Watch CBS News
Alpaca from Wisconsin farm surprises baristas at Starbucks drive-thru

By Derek James

/ CBS Minnesota

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — A Wisconsin farm is going viral after its owner and one of her alpacas visited a Starbucks drive-thru.

Oliver the alpaca and his owner Kerri Harting have gotten nearly five million views on TikTok.   

All the attention is helping Eagle Eye Farm in River Falls to educate the public about the fluffy, funny animals.

In the video above, Derek James went to meet Oliver and learn more about the other animals at the sanctuary.

