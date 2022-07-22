All pets adopted at Minneapolis Animal Care & Control's free adoption event

MINNEAPOLIS -- Dozens got to go home with a free dog or cat from Minneapolis Animal Care and Control Friday.

"It's a super exciting day. I'm hoping he's the one," Cassie Jensen said.

The Jensens have their eye on a new sidekick.

"I saw Astro the dog online and thought he might be the perfect addition to our family," Jensen said. "It's a super cute little boxer mix. We're hoping to surprise her brother."

And they're not alone.

"We have 21 dogs and 21 cats," said Madison Weissenborn, an employee at Minnesota Animal Care & Control. "Of all the animals today, puppies, kittens, dogs, cats will be free of charge."

A nice perk for families finding the right pet at the right price - but also a huge help to staff.

"I think like most shelters and rescues in the area, we have been struggling. We've been seeing a decline in adoptions," Weissenborn said. "We're over our last year's numbers already and we're only six months into the year."

Families are screened to make sure pups like Riff are going to a good home.

"Our staff and volunteers work hard to play matchmaker and kind of find the right fit for the right family," Weissenborn said.

After a little wait, and a little paperwork, the Jensen family grew by one.

"We already love him. He seems like he's going to be the perfect fit for our family," Jensen said.

The plan was for this event to go through the weekend, but it was so successful all the pets were adopted today.

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control is still looking for foster families and volunteers for its new foster program.