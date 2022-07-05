Alexandria home explosion sends one man to hospital
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A home explosion in Alexandria sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday morning.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of an explosion inside a residence on County Road 4W Southwest at 11:51 a.m.
The homeowner was the only occupant inside the residence at the time and said he had been injured. The 62-year-old was treated on scene by EMS and then airlifted for further medical treatment.
The incident is under investigation by the State Fire Mashal's Office and DCSO.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.