Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Alexandria home explosion sends one man to hospital

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Afternoon of July 5, 2022
WCCO digital update: Afternoon of July 5, 2022 01:09

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A home explosion in Alexandria sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of an explosion inside a residence on County Road 4W Southwest at 11:51 a.m.

The homeowner was the only occupant inside the residence at the time and said he had been injured. The 62-year-old was treated on scene by EMS and then airlifted for further medical treatment.

The incident is under investigation by the State Fire Mashal's Office and DCSO.

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 4:05 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.