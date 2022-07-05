Alexandria home explosion sends one man to hospital

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A home explosion in Alexandria sent one person to the hospital on Tuesday morning.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they received a report of an explosion inside a residence on County Road 4W Southwest at 11:51 a.m.

The homeowner was the only occupant inside the residence at the time and said he had been injured. The 62-year-old was treated on scene by EMS and then airlifted for further medical treatment.

The incident is under investigation by the State Fire Mashal's Office and DCSO.