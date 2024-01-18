Alcohol a potential factor in fatal St. Croix County crash, sheriff says

HAMMOND, Wis. — Western Wisconsin authorities say alcohol may have played a role in a crash that killed a 26-year-old Hudson man and injured four others Wednesday night.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the 1600 block of County Road TT in Hammond around 9:26 p.m.

Deputies found a Volkswagen Passat in the roadway with significant front-end damage and a Toyota 4Runner in the ditch. The Toyota had been traveling eastbound on County Road TT when it collided head-on with the Volkswagen traveling in the opposite direction, authorities say.

All three occupants of the Volkswagen were transported to Regions Hospital. The passenger in the back seat, identified as Isaiah Barnes, died at the hospital. The driver, a 21-year-old man, and the front seat passenger, a 34-year-old man, were also injured, but the extent of their injuries is not clear. None of the occupants had been wearing seatbelts, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver and single passenger of the Toyota were treated for injuries at the scene of the crash and were released. Both were wearing seatbelts.

Authorities say the initial investigation revealed that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, but did not give further details.

The crash is under investigation.