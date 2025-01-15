Alan Page honors late wife in his fifth children's book "Baking Up Love"

MINNEAPOLIS — Creating from raw ingredients, mixing in personal memories and transforming them into something delicious — Alan Page has done just that since he started playing football.

The Vikings legend and former Minnesota Supreme Court justice has dedicated his life to education.

Over 35 years ago, Page and his late wife, Diane, launched the Page Education Foundation to encourage students of color to pursue post-secondary education.

"The work that each one of those scholars do, magnifies anything that I possibly could have done, so certainly it's right up there at the top," Page said.

In 2012, to celebrate the foundation's 25th anniversary, Diane encouraged Page and their daughter, Kamie, an elementary teacher, to write a children's book.

A series of books has followed. The newest one is "Baking Up Love."

"It's about baking, it's about family, but it's also about education," Page said.

In the story, a little girl needs help baking cupcakes for a literacy feast, but her mother isn't home. She turns to her grandfather for help.

"Hopefully, our books do a couple of things. One, put a smile on their face. Two, tug at your heart. Three, make you a little curious," Page said.

The book invites families to read together and to bake his late wife's recipe, "Diane's Mississippi Mud."

"Made with love," Page said.

All proceeds from "Baking Up Love" and Page's four other children's books go to the Page Education Foundation.

A sixth book is in the works.