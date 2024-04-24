Al Shaver, longtime play-by-play announcer of the Minnesota North Stars, dies at 96

MINNEAPOLIS — Allen Shaver, the play-by-play announcer of the Minnesota North Stars for over 20 years, has died at 96 years old.

According to an obituary from the Minnesota Wild, Shaver died on Monday in Canada on Vancouver Island, British Columbia following a brief illness.

For 26 years, Shaver was the radio play-by-play broadcaster for the North Stars. When the team moved to Dallas in 1993, Shaver chose to stay in Minnesota.

Shaver then called games for the University of Minnesota men's hockey for three seasons until his retirement in 1996.

"Rest in peace to a legend and blessings to his family, friends and hockey fans around the world," the Wild said in a social media post.

He is survived by his three sons, two daughters, nine grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, two great-great granddaughters and many more family members and friends.