Al Franken returning to spotlight with late night guest host spot

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Aug. 15, 2022
WCCO Digital Update: Morning of Aug. 15, 2022 01:07

MINNEAPOLIS -- Former U.S. Senator Al Franken is heading back into the spotlight with a late night guest host spot.

On Friday, Franken announced he'll be hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night. The following day, he tweeted a picture of himself getting on a plane to Los Angeles, California.

Guest stars will be Bob Odenkirk from "Better Call Saul" and California lawmaker Katie Porter. The musical guest will be the band Los Lobos.

"Realized I should probably have written some stuff for Tuesday night when I host @JimmyKimmelLive," Franken said Sunday. "Very very nervous!"

In the days following the guest host feature, Franken will be doing six sold-out shows in Minneapolis.

It's been five years since Franken stepped down from the Senate in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations, which came during the height of the #MeToo movement. Franken has since said that he regrets resigning without a Senate ethics investigation.

In an interview with CBS Mornings last year, Franken said he's not giving active thought to returning to politics, but that he's "open to it."

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 1:25 PM

