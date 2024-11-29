Watch CBS News
AirPods used to track down stolen vehicle in St. Paul, police say

By Nick Lentz

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man who allegedly stole a vehicle in St. Paul was found and taken into custody thanks to a pair of AirPods. 

St. Paul police say officers were called to a residence on the600 block of St. Anthony for the report of a burglary. A man allegedly broke in, punched a resident, took the resident's car keys and drove off.

According to police, officers used a pair of AirPods inside the vehicle to track the man, who was driving west on Interstate 94.

The man crashed the alleged stolen vehicle into an embankment on the 600 block of St. Anthony Avenue following a pursuit. He then attempted to run, but officers used a Taser to stop him and take him into custody. 

