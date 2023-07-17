Watch CBS News
Two Minnesota counties harnessing AI to repurpose food scraps

NEWPORT, Minn. -- A new recycling and energy program launched in Ramsey and Washington counties this April, which uses AI technology.

The Ramsey/Washington Recycling & Energy Center Facility is in its pilot phase in one of the nation's largest co-collection food scraps initiatives.

With state investments, the program has rolled out to about 10% of its residents to participate in food scrap and recyclable technology.

The facility uses an AI robot to sort the food scraps from the recyclable material on a line system.

The program stated this could potentially recover 60,000 tons of materials that would either go into landfills or be incinerated each year.

In comparison, R&E said this would be enough to fill Allianz Field three times annually.

The AI robots are still working to surpass their goal of 94% to phase out from being a pilot program.

After the garbage moves, it composts and could turn into anaerobic energy that could be renewable later on.

Residents who are involved receive a free curbside service and a year's supply of their specifically-designed green bags.

The program is expected to reach most of their residents by 2026 and meet the state recycling goal of 75%  

NOTE: The video above is from July 3, 2023.

