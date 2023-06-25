Watch CBS News
AG Sec. Tom Vilsack to make Twin Cities visit Monday

MINNEAPOLIS – A member of the Biden administration is set to visit the Twin Cities this week, as farmers in Minnesota and parts of Wisconsin are struggling with drought.  

Tom Vilsack in the Twin Cities in 2021 CBS

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will visit the area Monday. This visit focuses on new funding made available for homegrown biofuels across the country.

Vilsack is also expected to speak about the climate crisis and the metro's role in reducing greenhouse gases. 

