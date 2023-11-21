AG Keith Ellison announces $30M settlement with alleged predatory lender

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota students who are victims of predatory lenders may be in for a paycheck.

Attorney General Keith Ellison on Monday announced a settlement of more than $30 million in relief to student borrowers.

Prehired will have to refund students' money, void outstanding income shared agreements and permanently close.

Prehired was a 12-week training program that allegedly promised students entry level positions with six-figure salaries and lied about not collecting loans from them.

Minnesota students will see nearly $80,000 refunded.

Earlier this month, Ellison announced another settlement with California-based student loan debt relief company Network 46. Ellison alleged Network 46 violated Minnesota law in its repayment program. The settlement required Network 46 to pay out more than $59,000 in refunds.