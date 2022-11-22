AG Ellison seeks public comment ahead of possible approval of Fairview, Sanford merger

MINNEAPOLIS -- After nearly 10 years, Sanford and Fairview are again in talks about merging health systems. But before that happens, Attorney General Keith Ellison's office is investigating the plans and how they would impact Minnesotans.

With a merger of this size, an investigation is standard. In the last week, the proposal has sparked public attention.

Ellison did not comment on specifics of the investigation, but he did confirm that his office is looking into how the merger might impact charitable institutions and the competition's impact on consumers with health care costs potentially changing in response.

Ellison said he wants more public input before anything is given the go-ahead. To get that input, his office is hosting a number of public forums.

"I've heard (concern) directly from nurses and doctors, from farmers and rural communities, from other workers who are worried about their jobs, and from people from all over who have raised concerns about Minnesota charitable assets going out of state and want to make sure those assets benefit the public," Ellison said. "It's my job to listen — and we want to hear more, which is why we've set up dedicated new ways for all Minnesotans to share their thoughts and concerns with us about this proposed merger, and why we'll be holding public meetings around the state early next year. We're especially interested in hearing from people who believe they will be directly impacted by this proposed merger. But we want to hear from everyone, because everyone is an expert in their own healthcare and in affording their lives."

There is a bit of urgency to this investigation as well. Sanford and Fairview hope to reach a deal in 2023. Ellison hopes to have findings by the end of March.

WCCO has reached out to both Sanford or Fairview for statements.

A web form where Minnesotans can leave their comments or concerns is now available on Ellison's website.