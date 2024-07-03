Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Search teams pull Minneapolis man from St. Croix River, condition unknown

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

Fourth of July forecast affects firework shows, and more headlines
Fourth of July forecast affects firework shows, and more headlines 07:38

AFTON, Minn. — A Minneapolis man was pulled from the St. Croix River east of the Twin Cities Wednesday after reports of a possible drowning, according to officials.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched at 9:41 a.m. to Afton State Park Beach for a possible drowning near the campgrounds. Witnesses at the beach said a 27-year-old man was swimming 20 to 30 feet offshore in about 12 feet of water when they lost sight of him.

Search teams, including Washington County Water Rescue Dive and Recovery and the Lower St. Croix Valley Fire Department, responded to the scene.

The man was found by the fire department in about 18 feet of water, according to officials. He's been taken to Regions Hospital where his condition is unknown.

The man's identity is being withheld pending the investigation completion and family notification.  

Cole Premo

Cole Premo is digital manager for CBS Minnesota. For more than a decade, he's been covering breaking news and weather, daily topics, stories from the Native community and more in Minnesota.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.