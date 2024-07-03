Search teams pull Minneapolis man from St. Croix River, condition unknown

AFTON, Minn. — A Minneapolis man was pulled from the St. Croix River east of the Twin Cities Wednesday after reports of a possible drowning, according to officials.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched at 9:41 a.m. to Afton State Park Beach for a possible drowning near the campgrounds. Witnesses at the beach said a 27-year-old man was swimming 20 to 30 feet offshore in about 12 feet of water when they lost sight of him.

Search teams, including Washington County Water Rescue Dive and Recovery and the Lower St. Croix Valley Fire Department, responded to the scene.

The man was found by the fire department in about 18 feet of water, according to officials. He's been taken to Regions Hospital where his condition is unknown.

The man's identity is being withheld pending the investigation completion and family notification.