After snow storm, Hutchinson community looks to return to normal

HUTCHINSON, Minn. -- Clean-up from this week's storm is wrapping up in different parts of the state and that means a return to normalcy for families.

After nearly a foot of snow fell in Hutchinson, kids reluctantly returned to school on Friday, while a lot of parents returned to work.

"It's awesome. It's just great. We love it," said Josh Campbell who was snowmobiling with his son Asa.

On Thursday afternoon, parents and kids got a chance to enjoy the fresh powder. But by Friday morning it was back to work and back to school.

For Miranda Rannow, the past couple days have been especially challenging. She had kids home from school, while she tried to get to work in nearby Glencoe.

"A struggle. I'm a nurse also so it's been very difficult to get out to work if possible and arranging those schedules because obviously they want you to be there," said Rannow.

She did make it. But the roads put her behind schedule.

"I was scheduled at 7 a.m. the last two days but wasn't able to make it in until 10 or 11. Yesterday I said there was no way I could dig out of my driveway in time to make it," said Rannow.

Snow removers around Hutchinson worked overtime the past two days to make sure Friday travel was good to go.

But some homeowners still had homework to do.

"We blow it out and the snow plow comes and blows it back in again. This morning so we have to do it again," said Bob Streich.

Streich lives in town, but his son lives on a farm a few miles outside of Hutchinson. They've been dealing with blowing and drifting snow, while Bob takes care of his roof and driveway. He would have enjoyed this in January. It's a different story in late February.

"If it was a normal temperature, 30 some degrees like it's supposed to be but not at this… it's 15 below right now I believe," said Streich.

Definitely a cold morning as the cold replaced the snow. But for the most part, clean-up has gone well here in town. Now, it's a matter of where all this snow will go when it melts.