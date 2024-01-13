After our snow storm Friday, communities in southern Minnesota are digging out

RED WING, Minn. — This was the first time a lot of us in the south east metro had to dust off the shovel or snowblower.

Shoveling and shivering are the the familiar sounds of winter. Not necessarily music to Mike Hill.

"I don't like it, I could have held off until May," said Mike Hill, Red Wing resident. "It's been very nice – I really liked it. I don't snowmobile or anything anymore. I don't need this."

As his entire street in Red Wing digs out, it's digging up the memory of what winter *should* and *does* feel like.

"I love Minnesota, I love the snow, but God, I do not miss shoveling at all," said Drew Sexton another resident of Red Wing. "The older I get, the less I want to do it."

"I feel like we're always going to be a Minnesota family, so better learn now than later," said Mike. "I was hopeful – very hopeful – I thought possibly, I wouldn't have to touch a snowblower. Oh well, you live in Minnesota, so you get to do this."