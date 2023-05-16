Aerial Powers: A force to be reckoned with in both the WNBA and esports

MINNEAPOLIS – In her third season with the Minnesota Lynx, and eighth in the WNBA, Aerial Powers is embracing a new role.

"Now I feel like a big girl," Powers said. "In terms of being like more of a vet. The younger girls ask me questions and I'm able to give them the correct answers because I know our system."

This offseason, Powers has tried to round out her game.

"Three-pointers, coming off the screen hitting threes, catch and shoot threes, a lot of ball handling, decision making," she said.

She's been able to hone those skills stateside. The reality for many women's players is a year-round schedule of playing games in the WNBA and then overseas.

But for the past two offseasons, Powers has been able to take a break from competition.

Aerial Powers CBS

"My video gaming stuff has been amazing," she said. "Team Liquid has been amazing. So yeah, I've had the ability to stay home, stay in the states I would say."

Getting paid to play and stream video games is a unique opportunity.

"It's been exciting because I love it. You know, it's not something I'm just doing just to stay here. I actually really, really enjoy it," she said. "So the fact that I can supplement my income with it is phenomenal."

Powers has been able to take more practice reps and avoid injury risk because of her secondary career.

"It does allow me to work out more. I was working out maybe like five times a week, and just really getting better every day. Having the ability to get better every day because I have the time," she said.

The Lynx open the season on May 19.