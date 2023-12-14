Dr. Vincent "Peter" Hayden, who brought culturally specific approach to addiction and recovery, prepares for new chapter

MINNEAPOLIS — A pioneer in the addiction and recovery community is starting a new chapter after nearly five decades of service and national recognition.

He's credited with being the first to implement culturally specific treatment, particularly for the Black community. Dr. Vincent "Peter" Hayden's work is nationally recognized.

Dr. Vincent "Peter" Hayden WCCO

His journey has taken him from the inner city of Kansas City, Missouri, to the battlefield.

Hayden used his life experiences to shape his commitment to helping his community fight the battle against addiction.

"The gratifying thing for me was to know that I could help others," said Hayden.

READ MORE: "Happy life, happy wife" comedian Jeff Allen shares story of escaping from addiction

Hayden witnessed and experienced the impact drugs and alcohol had on service members, including himself, during his tours in Vietnam.

"When I came out I was just a full-blown alcoholic and I couldn't find my way," said Hayden.

He eventually tired of using and made his way to Hazleden to dry out.

"When I got out of treatment and I looked around and no one looked like me," said Hayden.

Hayden pioneered a revolutionary approach to recovery, by integrating a cultural understanding into the treatment process, particularly for the Black community.

"I wasn't trying to say I want to separate, I just said there is a piece with regards to culture that's different anything else and that's all I'm talking about, and that was what, 47 years ago," said Hayden.

"In many respects he is the Jackie Robinson of chemical dependency," said Peter Bell.

READ MORE: Recovery after addiction: "It's so worth it, and it's possible"

Bell has known Hayden for more than 40 years; both have 50 years of sobriety.

"There is no area of the field of alcohol and drug abuse in the state of Minnesota and in many respects nationally that he hasn't had a positive impact on," said Bell.

"I talk about the dashes, when you are born and when you die, but what is it in between that you can stand on and say what I did made a difference," said Hayden.

For this pioneer, it's all about results. He leaves behind a healthier community and a successor he handpicked, Lori Wilson, to continue his work on healing, by offering a time and place to change your mind.

Hayden is not totally walking away from Turning Point. He will serve as an ambassador and consultant. Wilson takes over as CEO the first of the year.