Actor Timothée Chalamet makes surprise appearance at a northern Minnesota high school

HIBBING, Minn. — An Oscar-nominated actor surprised a group of high school students in northern Minnesota this week.

In a Facebook post, the Hibbing High School Drama Department said that Timothée Chalamet stopped by the school's auditorium on Thursday.

The actor, known for starring roles in movies like "Dune" and "Call Me By Your Name," was in town researching Bob Dylan for an upcoming biopic, the school said. While in town, he requested to meet with the drama students who were working on their competition one act.

"He sat down with them one on one, and talked acting and theater. He was such a kind and easy going person, and our students were so grateful to have such a special experience," the school wrote.

Students and staff spent about 45 minutes with the actor.

"After our guest left, our students had their final dress rehearsal. And they nailed it. Something must have inspired them," the school said.

The one act, called Scenes from "The Girl in the White Pinafore" by Jiggs Burgess, will be performed Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Hibbing is located approximately 75 miles northwest of Duluth.

