Law enforcement respond to "active situation" in north Minneapolis neighborhood, sheriff says
MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says law enforcement has responded to an "active situation" in a north Minneapolis neighborhood.
On Friday morning, WCCO crews at the scene observed a heavy law enforcement presence, including SWAT vehicles, outside a residence near 15th and Oliver avenues.
The sheriff's office confirmed the active situation, but has not released any more information.
This is a developing situation and more information is expected later, so check back for more.