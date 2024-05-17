Law enforcement respond to "active situation" in north Minneapolis neighborhood, sheriff says

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says law enforcement has responded to an "active situation" in a north Minneapolis neighborhood.

On Friday morning, WCCO crews at the scene observed a heavy law enforcement presence, including SWAT vehicles, outside a residence near 15th and Oliver avenues.

The sheriff's office confirmed the active situation, but has not released any more information.

WCCO

This is a developing situation and more information is expected later, so check back for more.