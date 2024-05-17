Watch CBS News
Law enforcement respond to "active situation" in north Minneapolis neighborhood, sheriff says

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says law enforcement has responded to an "active situation" in a north Minneapolis neighborhood. 

On Friday morning, WCCO crews at the scene observed a heavy law enforcement presence, including SWAT vehicles, outside a residence near 15th and Oliver avenues. 

The sheriff's office confirmed the active situation, but has not released any more information. 

This is a developing situation and more information is expected later, so check back for more. 

First published on May 17, 2024 / 11:30 AM CDT

