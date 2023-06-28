ACLU suit claims facial recognition led to wrongful prosecution of Black man mistakenly identified

MINNEAPOLIS -- A young man says he was arrested, imprisoned, and prosecuted for a crime he did not commit, and is now suing both Bloomington Police and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office for allegedly violating his rights.

Kylese Perryman claims his rights were violated, saying investigators carelessly and incorrectly identified him as the man responsible for a violent felony. He spent five days in jail, 30 days on home monitoring and, after 52 days, charges were eventually dropped.

His lawyers say this is a case of an investigator comparing surveillance photos of a suspect in a robbery and carjacking to a booking photo of another man, and ultimately arresting the wrong person.

A new lawsuit filed in part by the ACLU claims surveillance photos show the suspect did not have tattoos on his forearm and Perryman does. He and the suspect also had different hairstyles and were different weights and heights.

Lawyers say they have proof Perryman was at a family gathering when the robbery happened, and at work when the carjacking took place.

It was when Perryman went to get the matter expunged off his record that he was told Hennepin County claimed his arrest was the result of faulty facial recognition software and not human error.

Hennepin County's policy states facial recognition should not be used solely to identify anyone in any crime.

The lawsuit says facial recognition technology is not 100%, especially when it comes to Black people.